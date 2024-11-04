Spectator gored to death at bull-taming event in Karnataka's Mundgod

<p>Mundgod (Uttara Kannada district): A spectator was gored to death by a marauding bull at a bull taming (Kobbari hori) event at Chigalli in the taluk on Saturday.</p>.<p>Parameshwar Siddappa Harijan (22) is the victim.</p>.Jallikattu 2024: 7 stunning pictures from the bull-taming sport.<p>The competition, organised as part of Deepavali festival, had an overwhelming response with thousands lining up on either side of the path. Parameshwar suffered grievous injuries when the ravaging bull ran into him. The victim died en route to hospital.</p>.<p>Another bull-taming event scheduled in Mundgod town in the evening was cancelled following the tragic incident at Chigalli.</p>