Spectator gored to death at bull-taming event in Karnataka's Mundgod

The competition, organised as part of Deepavali festival, had an overwhelming response with thousands lining up on either side of the path.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 23:59 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 23:59 IST
