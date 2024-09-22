Sri Rama Sene activists will provide protection during Hindu processions

Mangaluru: Sri Ram Sene State President Gangadhar Kulkarni said that the organisation will provide protection for people during Hindu religious processions.
"50 armed Sri Ram Sene activists with talwars will provide protection for Ganesha processions next year onwards as per organisers request." he told the press in Mangaluru.
He said “Jihadi forces are gaining strength under the Congress led government in Karnataka. Miscreants pelted stones at Ganesha idol during procession at Nagamangala and Davangere. They even resorted to throwing petrol bombs,” he said and accused the Congress government of being responsible for such untoward incidents.
Demanding the resignation of the Home Minister G Parameshwara, he came down heavily on him for terming the Nagamangala incident an “accidental.”
“It was a well organised riot and can not be termed as accidental. Such statements give more strength to Muslim goons. Even Popular Front of India (PFI) is also behind the incident,” he claimed.
On the use of adulterated ghee for Tirupati laddu, Kulkarni said “the incident has given a major shock to the entire Hindu community.”
He called for a thorough investigation and said that all Hindu organisations across the country are considering a protest at the former CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan's residence. He demanded the establishment of a well-equipped lab in Tirupati immediately.
Kulkarni warned that the Hindu community will give a fitting response to Jagan in the coming days and called for legal action against the culprits, accusing them of deliberately committing the offence.
Published 22 September 2024, 14:19 IST