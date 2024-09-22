Sri Rama Sene activists will provide protection during Hindu processions

Mangaluru: Sri Ram Sene State President Gangadhar Kulkarni said that the organisation will provide protection for people during Hindu religious processions.

"50 armed Sri Ram Sene activists with talwars will provide protection for Ganesha processions next year onwards as per organisers request." he told the press in Mangaluru.

He said “Jihadi forces are gaining strength under the Congress led government in Karnataka. Miscreants pelted stones at Ganesha idol during procession at Nagamangala and Davangere. They even resorted to throwing petrol bombs,” he said and accused the Congress government of being responsible for such untoward incidents.