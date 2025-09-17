<p>Bengaluru: In a move that could lead to a legal fight with Maharashtra, the state Cabinet decided on Tuesday to acquire more than 1.33 lakh acres of land through a consent award for the Upper Krishna Project 3 (UKP-3) over three financial years to increase the height of the dam from 519.6 metres to 524.526 metres.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters after the special Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "The Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal has given its award to increase the height of the Almatti Dam from 519.6 metres to 524.256 metres. As many as 5.97 lakh hectares of land (14-15 lakh acres) will be irrigated. It is a big project that will water the lands of farmers in that region, thus raising their living standards."</p>.<p>Of the overall 1,33,867 acres of land needed, 75,563 acres will be submerged, canals will be constructed on 51,837 acres of land and 6,469 acres will be for rehabilitation. </p>.<p>The chief minister explained that for the land being submerged, Rs 40 lakh per acre would be paid for irrigated land, while Rs 30 lakh would be provided to barren lands. For lands where canals will be created, Rs 30 lakh will be provided to irrigated land, while Rs 25 lakh will be provided to barren lands.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah explained that the compensation amount for the lands where canals are expected was lower since they will benefit from irrigation.</p>.Congress' plot to divide Hindus through caste: BJP's Vijayendra scorns at Siddaramaiah.<p>"This will cost around Rs 15,000-20,000 crore a year. The project will cost around Rs 70,000 crore. All our MLAs, farmer representatives, activists and ministers have taken responsibility of convincing the farmers. We are probably also confident that they will agree to it. This is a historic decision. The Congress government always acts as it says."</p>.<p>Pointing out that the Krishna Water Tribunal had passed an order in 2010, and a final report in 2013, Siddaramaiah rued that the Union government hadn't yet passed a gazette notification. He urged the Union government to do it soon. </p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the irrigation minister, elaborated on this. "The Union Minister has given an in-principle approval to issue a gazette notification on this project. A meeting was scheduled on this twice, but was postponed due to political pressures from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The Union Minister has assured us that the meeting will be held soon. In this backdrop, the state government is making preparations for the execution of the project."</p>.<p>Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that Maharashtra would approach the Supreme Court against the move to increase the height of the Almatti Dam, Shivakumar said the fight would be taken up separately. </p>