State may soon witness Nepal-like violence: MLA

<p>Davangere/ DHNS: Unemployment is rampant in the state as recruitment process has almost come to a standstill. Besides, atrocities against Hindus are widespread in Congress government. If this is not checked, days are not far for Karnataka to witness violence akin to Nepal, said MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. </p><p>He was speaking at the Davangere Dasara Mahotsava organised by the Jodi Banni Mahakali Durgaparameshwari Temple Seva Samithi on the premises of Siddeshwara Mill in the city.</p><p>“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is appeasing minorities. Law has collapsed in the state. A befitting reply will be given to this in the upcoming elections,” he said.</p><p>He ridiculed the state government for imposing restrictions and also banning DJ during Ganesha idol immersion.</p><p>With regard to tension in Karl Marx Nagar in the City, MLA Yatnal said the state government is not taking legal action against those responsible for creating unrest.</p><p>Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji, BJP leaders including Harihar MLA B P Harish, former union minister G M Siddeshwara, Panchamasali community leader Ashok Gopanal and others were present.</p>