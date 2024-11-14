Karnataka panel proposes multilingual textbooks for primary schools 

<p>Bengaluru: A sub-committee of the State Education Policy (SEP) Commission on the medium of instruction is likely to recommend multilingual textbooks at the primary level.</p>.<p>Sources said this initiative aims to help students between the ages of 5 and 13 learn multiple languages, particularly Kannada and English, simultaneously.</p>.<p>In a recent sub-committee meeting, experts suggested that multilingual textbooks would be more effective than bilingual classes. Currently, the state follows a bilingual policy in government schools, with separate Kannada and English sections.</p>.Bilingualism under threat: structured literacy will make it harder for children to hold on to their mother tongue.<p>“What we discussed was having multilingual textbooks — essentially translated versions — with Kannada as the medium of instruction, but with content in both languages. This approach would strengthen students’ command of both Kannada and English,” a source stated.</p>.<p>Training teachers was identified as a key factor, with sources highlighting that implementing multilingual textbooks would require identifying and preparing suitable teachers.</p>.<p>Some members suggested that Kannada should be the sole medium of instruction until Class 5, with multilingual textbooks introduced later. "This approach would address both the parental demand for English and the lack of emphasis on Kannada,” one member noted.</p>.<p>The SEP Commission will further discuss this proposal.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the National Education Policy (NEP) also supports multilingual education in higher education, advocating for the inclusion of mother tongue, English, and foreign languages.</p>