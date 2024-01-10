Karnataka reports 252 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported 252 new Covid cases as of Tuesday.
As many as 7,359 tests were conducted, including 6,514 RTPCR tests.
The positivity rate as of Tuesday stands at 3.42%.
The total number of active Covid cases now stands at 1,031, with 962 patients under home isolation and 69 patients hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 18 were admitted to the ICU, 50 patients are in general beds and one patient is on ventilator support in the ICU, according to the health department’s bulletin.
A total of 441 patients were discharged from hospital. Ballari and Mysuru districts reported one death each. A 56-year-old male patient was admitted to a government hospital in Mysuru and had had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) with fever, cough and breathlessness. He died two days ago.
In Ballari, a 50-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with an Influenza-like Illness (ILI), had a fever.
She died at her house on January 6.