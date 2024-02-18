States and tax shares: The fight for fiscal space

As far as Karnataka is concerned, the growth of per capita income has been impressive, and that can be a cause for concern. The Finance Commission uses data on comparable per capita income especially estimated for this purpose by the National Statistical Organisation. As mentioned earlier, the per capita income of Karnataka has been rising much faster than that of the state with the highest per capita income. Karnataka’s rank has improved from 13th to fifth in six years. Out of these five, since Goa and Sikkim are not reference states, Karnataka’s position in the last Commission was evaluated as third. It will not be surprising if we find that Karnataka’s per capita income has now exceeded even that of Haryana and it has become a reference state, in which case, there will be further erosion in the shares.