<p>Bengaluru: Still no apology? The Karnataka high court orally observed on Friday while hearing the petition concerning the screening of actor Kamal Haasan starrer movie ‘Thug Life’ in the state of Karnataka. </p><p>Raajkamal Films International, Chennai, the producer of the film, has challenged the resolution by the Karnataka Film Chamber Commerce (KFCC) to ban the release of the movie in Karnataka in protest to Kamal Haasan’s remarks that ’Kannada was born out of Tamil’.</p><p>On June 3, the court had pulled up the actor for being non apologetic to his statement. During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate S Basavaraj, appearing for the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), literary body to promote Kannada language, submitted that the petition by the producers is only an abuse of process of law. The KSP, through its president Mahesh Joshi, has sought impleadment in the proceedings opposing the petition filed by the Raajkamal Films International.</p><p>Advocate Basavaraj said that the actor had made a stupid statement. When the advocate for the petitioner objected to the choice of word, Basavaraj clarified that he has the greatest regard for the actor and that he only said that the statement was stupid.</p> .<p>“He (Kamal Haasan) has set his own house on fire by his own conduct and now he is crying before this court saying help me to douse the fire,” the advocate said adding, “He (Kamal Haasan) admits he is neither a historian nor a linguist. If only a person is educated he cannot make an irresponsible statement and justify it and refuse to even regret it.”</p> .<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the petitioner to file a statement of objections to the impleading application filed by the KSP. The court also extended the undertaking by the petitioner. On June 3, the petitioner had undertaken that it would insist upon the screening of the movie in the state of Karnataka till the dialogue/trialogue would yield any results. The court has also asked the petitioner to submit a response to another interlocutory application filed by city based advocate Amrutesh.</p><p>While adjourning the matter to June 20, Justice Nagaprasanna again orally asked the advocate for the petitioner to consider his previous suggestion that “discretion is the best part of valor.</p>