Stir by BJP SC Morcha over Congress remarks against Chalavadi

Bengaluru: BJP SC Morcha president ‘Cement’ Manjunath on Tuesday said that the Morcha will hold a statewide agitation condemning the Congress party leaders for making inappropriate remarks against Opposition Leader T Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.
The Morcha’s decision comes in the wake of Industries Minister M B Patil terming Narayanaswamy ‘Shed Giraki’ last week while accusing him of acquiring KIADB land near Mandya district.
In a statement, Manjunath said that Narayanswamy, as the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has done his duty by highlighting that AICC Congress president M Mallikarjuna Kharge’s family has acquired the government land using their clout and it was not intentional but circumstantial. “He caught hold of documents which he sincerely brought to the notice of people. The Congress leaders should not have stooped too low to criticise Narayanaswamy,” he said.
Published 03 September 2024, 22:59 IST