Stir by BJP SC Morcha over Congress remarks against Chalavadi

In a statement, Manjunath said that Narayanswamy, as the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has done his duty by highlighting that AICC Congress president M Mallikarjuna Kharge’s family has acquired the government land using their clout and it was not intentional but circumstantial. “He caught hold of documents which he sincerely brought to the notice of people. The Congress leaders should not have stooped too low to criticise Narayanaswamy,” he said.