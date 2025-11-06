Menu
'Strict action against party leaders who do not actively oversee the signature campaign against vote theft': D K Shivakumar

'We have already collected lakhs of signatures against vote theft. We will bring it to New Delhi on November 9.'
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:49 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

