Students in Karnataka to get APAAR cards under ‘One Nation, One Student ID’

<p>Bengaluru: The department of school education and literacy is issuing 12-digit unique 'Automatic Permanent Academic Account Registry' (APAAR) identity numbers to students, on the lines of Aadhaar. </p>.<p>The APAAR ID is a 'One Nation, One Student ID' initiative to ensure unified and accessible academic experience for students across the country.</p>.<p>Following an order by the union ministry of education, the department has issued an order asking schools to register the names of students and to get parents' consent as the APAAR ID will be linked to the parents' Aadhaar number and other identity cards issued by the government. </p>.UP PSC exam date row: 'One day, one exam' demand students as protest enters third day.<p>It has been opposed by academicians as the state already has the student achievement tracking system.</p>.<p>The state's decision to opt for the APAAR initiative is contrary to the decision of the Congress government to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) rolled out by Centre in the past. </p>