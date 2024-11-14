Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Students in Karnataka to get APAAR cards under ‘One Nation, One Student ID’

The APAAR ID is a 'One Nation, One Student ID' initiative to ensure unified and accessible academic experience for students across the country.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 02:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 02:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us