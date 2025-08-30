Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Survey of Devadasis likely to begin next week

The exercise will begin with a 15-day awareness drive, followed by a month-long survey of the socio-economic condition of Devadasis.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 01:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 01:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDevadasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us