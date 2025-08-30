Survey of Devadasis likely to begin next week

<p class="bodytext">The Women Child Development Department will begin its 45-day survey of Devadasis (practice banned in Karnataka since 1984) from next week to study the socio-economic condition of women affected by the regressive practice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exercise will begin with a 15-day awareness drive, followed by a month-long survey of the socio-economic condition of Devadasis. According to top sources, the survey is expected to begin on September 4 or 5.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982 (received presidential assent in 1984) had rendered the repressive Devadasi (“dedicating women to god”) practice unlawful. Recently, the Assembly passed the Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill, which seeks to replace the earlier Act.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the bill, a child born to a Devadasi has the right to identify their father, and the father can be directed by the district court to undergo a DNA test to ascertain paternity. </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the WCD Department, the survey seeks to collect details such as age, address, educational, social and economic situation of Devadasi women. Secondly, it intends to include other Devadasis who weren’t part of the previous surveys.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The survey is a budgetary announcement from 2024-25, and is the third such survey to be conducted in the state. In 1993-94, a survey was conducted in 10 districts, where 22,873 Devadasi women were identified. Later, a re-survey was conducted in 2007-08, where 46,660 Devadasi women were identified.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The current exercise will be conducted in 15 districts in northern and central Karnataka – Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Chitradurga. </p>.<p class="bodytext">If Devadasis enumerated in the earlier surveys have since passed away, their family members can provide information after proving that they belong to the deceased’s family.</p>.Survey of Devadasis from September: CM Siddaramaiah.<p class="bodytext">If the former Devadasi is alive and hasn’t been included in the previous surveys, they can submit a form. If the documents prove that the person had been “dedicated” as per the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982, the president, the district supervision and evaluation committee and the DC can provide a certificate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The survey will be conducted by enumerators who have completed their Pre-University Course (PUC), have knowledge of Kannada, English and computers. Preference will be provided to children and grandchildren of Devadasis.</p>