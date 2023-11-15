Suspect detained in Udupi quadruple murder case; interrogations ongoing

Udupi: Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, has reported that Praveen Arun Chaugale (39) is currently being interrogated in relation to the horrific murders of four individuals in Nejaru, including a mother and her children.
Chaugale was arrested in Kudachi village, Raibag Taluk, Belagavi district, as stated by the SP. If Chaugale's involvement is confirmed, he will face arrest and subsequent legal actions.
Five police teams involved in the search have detained approximately 15 to 20 individuals on suspicion. The police anticipate that the interrogation will yield crucial details, including the motive behind the killings.
Dr. Arun K mentioned that further details will be disclosed to the media following the submission of the investigation report by the officer in charge.
Chaugale was neither a member of the CISF nor the CRPF, based on the information available.