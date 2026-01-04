Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Swimming pool at Karnataka's Yadgir district stadium used for RDPR Dept banquet

The banquet was arranged as part of the sports festival being held for the RDPR Department employees.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 21:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 21:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaYadgir district

Follow us on :

Follow Us