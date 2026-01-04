<p>The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has used the swimming pool at the District Stadium in Yadgir for hosting a midnight banquet on Friday.</p>.<p>The banquet was arranged as part of the sports festival being held for the RDPR Department employees.</p>.<p>The swimming pool was decked up with lights, and a motor was placed within to create a small fountain. Balloons were also set afloat on the pool, while tables were set up along its sides.</p>.<p>“The event started around 8 pm and went on till 1 am. Yadgir Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer and deputy commissioner were among the senior officials who attended the banquet. In fact, some officials were also accompanied by their families. A small stage had been erected near the pool, which was used for musical performances,” said an RDPR Department employee who was at the<br> banquet.</p>.<p>He told DH that decking up the pool and the area around it had taken two days. “A similar event had been organised the last time the department conducted a sports fest as well,” he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the RDPR Department’s decision to use the swimming pool to host a banquet has come under criticism from <br>athletes.</p>.<p>“Swimming is essential for relief from cramps for athletes. The pool must be open for use every day. But the authorities keep it closed, citing one reason or the other, while keeping it open only for a few days in the summer. The officials have used the pool as if it were their personal property. Action must be initiated against the errant officials,” said Lokesh Rathod, an athlete.</p>