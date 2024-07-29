Swollen Krishna reaches Yadur, Mantralayam temples in Belagavi district

Heavy outflows from Almatti and Narayanapur have wreaked havoc on villages and farmlands downstream. The monolith Vrundavan of Raghavendra Swami and the japa katte of the Madhwa saint in Elibichale, Raichur taluk, have been partially submerged. The Krishna waters have submerged the bath ghat and have reached Gangamma Devi temple in Mantralaya. The Tanamakallu and Sheelahalli bridges have remained closed for traffic in Lingasugur taluk. The Gurjapur barrage near Shaktinagar has breached.