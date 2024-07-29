Swollen Krishna reaches Yadur, Mantralayam temples in Belagavi district

The flood situation in Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Krishna, Vedaganga, Dudhganga, Hiranyakeshi and Markandeya has remained grim, courtesy unrelenting downpour in Krishna upstream in Maharashtra.
The swollen rivers have sent traffic out of gear in the basins districts where dozens of bridges have gone under with Belagavi district alone accounting for 41 of them.
Inflow into Krishna river at Kallol barrage in Chikkodi taluk has increased to 2.77 lakh cusec on Sunday.
More than 8,051 acres of agricultural land in the district is estimated to be submerged. Acres of sugarcane, paddy, soybean and maize crops are affected.
More than 2,060 families from 38 flood-affected villages have been moved to gruel centres. The
floodwaters of Krishna have reached the sanctum sanctorum of the historic Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Yadur.
Heavy outflows from Almatti and Narayanapur have wreaked havoc on villages and farmlands downstream. The monolith Vrundavan of Raghavendra Swami and the japa katte of the Madhwa saint in Elibichale, Raichur taluk, have been partially submerged. The Krishna waters have submerged the bath ghat and have reached Gangamma Devi temple in Mantralaya. The Tanamakallu and Sheelahalli bridges have remained closed for traffic in Lingasugur taluk. The Gurjapur barrage near Shaktinagar has breached.
Acres of paddy crop in Tungabhadra basin is marooned following the discharge of water in excess of 1 lakh cusec. The Gangavathi-Kampli road was out of bounds for traffic with the bridge near Chikkajantakal going under the swollen Tungabhadra. Many Hampi and Anegundi monuments have been submerged.
The floods would have been devastating had it not been for a proper coordination between Maharashtra and Karnataka at the government levels. The Maharashtra government had urged its Karnataka counterparts to release water from Almatti a week back to mitigate the impact of floods upstream.
Down south, the flood situation in Cauvery basin has eased a bit. Meanwhile, the rail service on Bengaluru-Mangaluru has been stopped till August 3 following a landslide between Yedakumeri and Kadagaravalli station on Hassan-Subrahmanya Road section. South Western Railway Divisional Regional Manager Shilpi Agarwal and officials visited the spot on Sunday and directed the officials to complete the work at the earliest.