‘Take steps to prevent closure of aided schools’: Basavaraj Horatti

<p>Bengaluru: Expressing dismay over the closure of government-aided schools in the state, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday urged Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa to take steps to arrest the trend.</p>.<p>In his letter to the minister, Horatti pointed out that government-aided schools drew children from underprivileged sections of society. "These schools are being closed owing to lack of support from the government, prompting parents to enrol their children in private schools, where they have to pay huge sums in fees," rued Horatti.</p>.<p>Shortage of staff and paucity of funds were two of the major problems plaguing government-aided schools, said the Council Chairman. "The government must ensure disbursal of sufficient funds to these schools every year. The government refused permission to fill vacancies at aided schools, resulting in their closure," said Horatti.</p><p>Development of select schools across the state as 'magnet schools', which would be transformed into Karnataka Public Schools, could lead to the closure of Kannada-medium schools in the rural areas, he said. Expressing his opposition to the plan to merge schools, those that have very few students, with larger schools, Horatti said, "Regardless of the number of students at schools, the government must appoint a teacher and impart education."</p>