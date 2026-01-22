Menu
‘Take steps to prevent closure of aided schools’: Basavaraj Horatti

The government must ensure disbursal of sufficient funds to these schools every year. The government refused permission to fill vacancies at aided schools, resulting in their closure,” said Horatti.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 01:20 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 01:20 IST
