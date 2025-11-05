Menu
Talks on to solve sugarcane farmers' issues: Laxmi Hebbalkar

Reacting to BJP leaders participating in the protests, the minister said everyone can participate in the farmers’ protest, but should not politicise it.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 22:46 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 22:46 IST
