<p>Bengaluru: With farmers in Belagavi district demanding higher prices for sugarcane, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Tuesday that neither farmers nor factory owners should suffer.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Hebbalkar — who also hails from Belagavi district — said, “Even we are farmers; just because we own factories doesn’t mean we don’t understand the problems of farmers. Neither the farmers nor factory owners should suffer.”</p>.B Y Vijayendra to join sugarcane growers' protest in Belagavi.<p><strong>‘Two rounds of talks’</strong></p>.<p>Stating that there had already been two rounds of talks with farmers, she said: “Since I was busy, I couldn’t participate in the meeting. My brother and son are in touch with farmers.”</p>.<p>Reacting to BJP leaders participating in the protests, the minister said everyone can participate in the farmers’ protest, but should not politicise it.</p>