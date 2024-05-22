Talks with Maharashtra in progress on water-sharing pact: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the state government has been discussing water-sharing agreement with Maharashtra to meet the drinking water needs of both the states during summer.
Jarkiholi told reporters here on Tuesday that Maharashtra wants agreement which will facilitate exchange of water to meet the drinking water needs during summer on both the sides. He said that a meeting in this regard will be held after the model code of conduct is relaxed.
"We need to make investment of about Rs 100 crore to create infrastructure to make water available up to Maharashtra borders," he said.
Published 21 May 2024, 22:17 IST