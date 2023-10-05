Tata Elxsi, IISc to steer cybersecurity solution for vehicles

In what could be a significant research initiative to ensure network security in connected vehicles, leading design and technology service provider Tata Elxsi will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to develop an automotive cybersecurity solution.

The collaboration, formed as part of an existing MoU, is aimed at overcoming cybersecurity challenges that emerge from complex in-vehicle networks of sensors and a host of software applications.

Announcing the partnership on Thursday, IISc noted that the advances made in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-anything (V2X) connectivity have presented more opportunities for theft, remote control, tampering, and siphoning of personal information.

Tata Elxsi’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning skill set will complement IISc’s strong research credentials in developing the solution. AI and ML-based detection of intrusion in connected vehicles and prevention of potential security threats will be covered under the partnership.