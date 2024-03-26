Tax devolution: Krishna Byre Gowda invites FM Sitharaman for open debate

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not only ''cheated, but also misled people'' with false information.
Countering Nirmala's statements that there were no pending dues from the Union government to the state in the tax share, Gowda invited her for a debate over the pending Centre's share to Karnataka.
"Union minister's statement is like, if you can't do anything, at least confuse people. She is trying to misled the people with false information. Let the union minister come to Mysuru itself, we will go with all the documents. We are ready for an open debate anytime," the minister added.
"We are not using this issue for our political urges. The finance minister has been elected from the state and she should not betray the people of Karnataka," Gowda said.
Replying to Nirmala's remarks that the Congress government in the state is demanding money for guarantee schemes, Gowda said, "The state government does not need a single penny from the Centre for guarantee schemes. What we are asking is our share in the tax and our share in the drought relief fund as per the norms. We are not begging the Centre."
