<p>Hubballi: The ongoing Social & Educational Survey, which is facing several technical glitches, has also put-off plans of hundreds of school teachers.</p><p>The survey was initiated by the State government on September 22, which coincided with the 15 days Dasara holiday for schools. </p><p>Dasara holiday is family time for these teachers and it is also time for many to address their health issues and rejuvenate themselves. However, with them being deployed for the survey duty, many complained that their holiday plans went for a toss.</p>.'Caste distinctions not part of Christian faith': Archbishop amid Karnataka survey row.<p>Ganesh, a government primary school teacher in Sirsi education district, said he had planned to get his hernias operated on. “After operations the doctors had suggested 10 days of rest. I thought of getting it operated during these holidays. I had postponed the operation during summer holidays also as I was deputed for the Social and Educational Survey. Now, I am not getting permission to get it operated,” he said.</p><p>Patil Shivaraj, a businessman and husband of a primary school teacher in Abbegeri in Koppal district, has been accompanying his wife along with their two year-old child for the survey. “My child cannot stay away from his mother for long hours. So I am travelling with her for the survey by shutting my shop,” he said. Due to slowness in server and app, we are ending up staying on the road for more than seven to eight hours for the last three days, he said.</p>.Karnataka Social and Educational Survey: High Court allows survey but makes participation voluntary, data confidential.<p>There were at least three teachers who said they had planned for a family trip during this holiday, but had to cancel at the last minute. “Our family of seven had made plans for a North India pilgrimage. However, with my husband deputed for the survey, we had to drop out,” said Rajeshwari Hiremath, wife of a government high school teacher.</p><p>Shivu Rathod, a Mangaluru-based teacher said there is a reason why school teachers are given mid-term holidays. “It is not only family time, but also to reinvent themselves by upgrading their skills and updating themselves with various teaching methods. If the teachers are forced to work round the year how will they improve upon their teaching skills,” he said.</p><p>Shivaprasad Shetty, office bearer of Karnataka Rajya Prathamika Shikkashakara Sangha (which has over 1.75 lakh members), said he has been receiving requests from across Karnataka requesting the Sangha to press upon the government to stop this survey as it is impacting their overall life. “Many have their family commitments, health issues, personal works, holiday trips and others. If the government violates its own written orders and rules in employing them other than the educational duties, then it would impact their teaching and handling of students once the schools reopen,” he said. </p>