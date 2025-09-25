Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Teachers upset as Karnataka's Social & Educational Survey disrupts Dasara holiday plans

The survey was initiated by the State government on September 22, which coincided with the 15 days Dasara holiday for schools.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 17:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 17:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newssurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us