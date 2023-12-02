Tender for 3rd phase of work on fisheries harbour to be floated shortly, says Karnataka minister

District-in–Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday that tenders will be floated for the third phase of the work of the fisheries harbour in Mangaluru by December end.
"The State Cabinet has approved Rs 49 crore for the third phase of the work on harbour. Revised estimates for the works will be prepared within a week and later a tender will be floated for the work," he informed during a meeting at DC’s office on Saturday.
The minister said that there is no proper shelter for wholesale and retail fish sale at the harbour. The port, fisheries and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should discuss and take final decisions on the construction of shelter. He also directed the contractor engaged to ensure that cleanliness is maintained at the harbour.
A master plan
The minister stressed on the need for a master plan envisaging development of fisheries port, in order to plan development works every year. The amount should be earmarked for the annual maintenance and dredging. IIT Chennai will submit its report on shoreline management plan shortly, he said.
Officials from the fisheries department said that dredging work at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore is in progress.
The dredging at a cost of Rs 29 crore at the estuary will be taken up shortly. The present depth of four metres will be desilted to a depth of seven metres from the dock till the estuary. Once the dredging up to seven metres is taken up, even big vessels can arrive at the dock, the minister said. Centre had approved a proposal for taking up development works in first and second phase of fisheries harbour at a cost of Rs 37.5 crore, officials said.
The work on reconstruction of the collapsed jetty will be taken up as part of the project. A new auction area will be developed, multilevel storage facilities will also be developed. In addition, sewage and effluent treatment plants will be developed. CCTV cameras will also be installed as part of the project, the officer added. Trawl boat Meenugarara Sangha President Chethan Bengre said that there is a need for a fire station at fisheries harbour on the lines of Malpe port. Sea ambulance is also needed, he added.
Earlier, the minister visited the harbour and listened to the grievances of fishermen. He inspected the entire harbour and also received memorandums from fishermen who demanded suitable security at the port as it is an entry point to the city. There was demand of CCTV camera installation and a demand to maintain the parking areas. Leaders Chethan Bengre said that due to lack of cleanliness at harbour, exporters refuse to buy fish.
As a result, fishermen are not getting a suitable price for the fish.