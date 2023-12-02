Tender for 3rd phase of work on fisheries harbour to be floated shortly, says Karnataka minister

District-in–Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday that tenders will be floated for the third phase of the work of the fisheries harbour in Mangaluru by December end.

"The State Cabinet has approved Rs 49 crore for the third phase of the work on harbour. Revised estimates for the works will be prepared within a week and later a tender will be floated for the work," he informed during a meeting at DC’s office on Saturday.

The minister said that there is no proper shelter for wholesale and retail fish sale at the harbour. The port, fisheries and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should discuss and take final decisions on the construction of shelter. He also directed the contractor engaged to ensure that cleanliness is maintained at the harbour.