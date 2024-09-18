Tension grips two villages after man stabbed to death in duel over sand-mining

According to police, Shivaraj T (33), resident of Cheeluru, Nyamathi taluk is the deceased man and Bharat R sustained injury and he is undergoing treatment in a hospital in the city.

The sand mining near Marigondanahalli in the taluk had led to violence between villagers of Cheeluru, Marigondanahalli in the past. Sand was being lifted from the river Tunga-Bhadra near Marigondanahalli village in the taluk for the past many months.

Some villagers of Cheeluru objected to it and demanded villagers of Marigondanahalli to give share of money collected from sand mining for the development of temple in the village.

But villagers of Marigondanahalli opposed their demand and this led to duel between them. Shivaraj and Bharath were stabbed by those indulged in the duel when they were returning home from farm field.