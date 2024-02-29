The diverse dialects of Karnataka

The delay in clearing honorariums has hurt a local campaign to encourage more students to learn Tulu and ensure that the language gets recognition under the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The number of schools teaching Tulu, which was around 43, has decreased to 35. The academy’s efforts towards promoting the language yielded results in 2009 after the government permitted teaching Tulu as a third language starting from Class 6. Among the 35 schools, 32 schools recorded zero admissions in the sixth standard this year.