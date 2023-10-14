There’s corruption taking place: Contractors’ body complains to Siddaramaiah

The KSCA had accused the previous BJP government of ‘40 per cent% commission’, which the Congress turned into a successful poll campaign.

“We lodged a complaint with the CM that some officials aren’t behaving properly,” Kempanna told reporters. “For instance, the BBMP commissioner and engineer-in-chief are giving us a lot of trouble when it comes to money. We said this openly. The CM said he’d talk to them,” he said.

“We told the CM that corruption is taking place. We urged him to address it,” Kempanna said.

According to Kempanna, it was the CM who sought a meeting with the KSCA.

“It's been 5.5 months and our payments are pending. The CM said the financial position is bad. But he assured us that our dues would be cleared as soon as possible,” Kempanna said.