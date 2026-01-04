Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

This duo in Karnataka's Malpe wants to make surfing safe and accessible to everyone in India

What began as a passion for riding waves has grown into a larger effort to help people feel confident, responsible, and connected to the sea.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 09:04 IST
KarnatakaSurfingMalpeNews Videos

Follow us on :

Follow Us