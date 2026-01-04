This duo in Karnataka's Malpe wants to make surfing safe and accessible to everyone in India

<p>Surfing is often seen as a sport, but for this duo, it is also a way to understand the ocean better.</p>.<p>Meet Tanvi Jagadish and Rohan R Suvarna, the duo behind Kadal Surf School in Udupi, who are introducing people to the joy of surfing while also building awareness about ocean safety. What began as a passion for riding waves has grown into a larger effort to help people feel confident, responsible, and connected to the sea.<br>The duo's work highlights how surfing can be a powerful tool for confidence, learning, and community building.</p>