<p>Bengaluru: Singri Gowda, the centenarian who achieved international acclaim for his portrayal of the grumpy patriarch ‘Century Gowda’ in the national award-winning film Thithi, passed away late on Sunday night at his residence in Singregowdanakoppalu village in Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district. He was over 100.</p>.<p>His family sources confirmed that the actor had been bedridden for the past few months after suffering a hip fracture from a fall. His health further declined due to age-related ailments.</p>.<p>His passing comes as a double blow to the Thithi family and fans, occurring just weeks after the death of his co-star and on-screen son, Channe Gowda (popularly known as Gaddappa), who died on November 12.</p>.<p><strong>From fields to fame</strong></p>.<p>A farmer by profession, Singri Gowda was discovered by director Raam Reddy and co-writer Ere Gowda for their 2015 breakout hit.</p>.<p>His raw, unfiltered performance, characterised by his habit of sitting on the roadside and hurling colourful, sensor-defying remarks at passersby, became the soul of the film.</p>.<p>While Thithi remains his magnum opus, he went on to act in several other films that capitalised on his unique Mandya dialect and wit.</p>.<p>His last appearance on the silver screen was in the 2020 film Gudumana Avanthara.</p>.<p><strong>The signature wit</strong></p>.<p>He was best known for his no-filter dialogue delivery.</p>.<p>While Thithi is a nuanced take on death, the most iconic and frequently quoted line from the movie, which even inspired a film title later where he and Channe Gowda starred together, was harsh but humorous: “Yen nin problemmu?” (What is your problem?). This dialogue became a pop-culture phenomenon in the state.</p>.<p>His last rites were performed at his native village on Monday afternoon, according to the family traditions.</p>