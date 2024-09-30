Those aspiring to become CM hoping Siddaramaiah will resign, will be disappointed: Karnataka minister Mahadevappa

<p>Mysuru: Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said, the dream of some leaders to become Chief Minister, if Siddaramaiah resigns, will not be fulfilled.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, here, on Monday, Mahadevappa, also Mysuru district in-charge Minister and a confidant of Siddaramaiah, said, if anybody still has any such aspirations, they will be disappointed.</p><p>He said, Siddaramaiah is mentally strong, but he is pained, as all this is happening against him, even though he has committed no mistake. </p><p>“He is wondering, which way democracy is heading. He is worried about the future of democracy. As of now, the CM’s chair is not vacant. Besides, all are united in the Congress,” Mahadevappa said.</p>.Trouble mounts for Siddaramaiah as ED books him in MUDA-linked money-laundering case.<p>He said, “Under all circumstances, a person is not above party and no party is above nation. However, Congress is strong and eternal. The BJP and JD(S) are conspiring to topple our government. They are misusing the Governor’s office to disturb the government, elected by the people. Their dream, to unseat Siddaramaiah and to occupy the vacant seat, will not be fulfilled”.</p><p><strong>'Moralist absent'</strong></p><p>“It is unfair that among over 250 politicians, against whom FIR has been registered in various cases, only Siddaramaiah’s resignation is being demanded. Even the Supreme Court has not said that one should resign if an FIR is filed against one or if one is arrested in a case. Those with morality will not be in politics, including me,” he said.</p>