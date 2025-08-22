<p>Bengaluru: Expelled BJP lawmaker <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Basanagouda+Patil+Yatnal+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Basanagouda+Patil+Yatnal+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigATIHCAMQIRigATIHCAQQIRigATIHCAUQIRigAdIBCDMzMDNqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QVKY_yPNXUZNg&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Basanagouda Patil Yatnal </a>said in the Assembly on Friday that he is forming his own party, which led to a bantering exchange with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>.</p><p>During a discussion on development, Siddaramaiah said his BJP predecessor Basavaraj Bommai had indiscriminately sanctioned grants to all lawmakers. </p><p>Yatnal pointed out that even Siddaramaiah, then the Badami MLA, also received grants. Irked, Siddaramaiah said: "Sit down. You've been expelled."</p><p>Retorting, Yatnal said Siddaramaiah, too, was expelled by H D Deve Gowda from the JD(S). "Those who get expelled become the CM," Yatnal quipped. </p>.Karnataka tops per-capita income due to guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>"I'll be happy if you become the CM. But from which party? BJP has expelled you. Form a new party if you want to become the CM," Siddaramaiah said. </p><p>Yatnal said he is forming a "non-adjustment" political party. "We're just trying to make sure our party doesn't damage the BJP and benefit Congress," he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah maintained that Congress will benefit if Yatnal formed a new outfit. To this, Yatnal said Siddaramaiah will not become the CM again. "Yes, I won't become the CM next," Siddaramaiah said. </p><p>"Since you won't become the CM again, all your votes will come to our party," Yatnal said. Siddaramaiah said at no cost will Congress' votes to go Yatnal's party. "You're anti-SC/ST, anti-OBC and anti-minorities," he said. </p><p>Yatnal told Siddaramaiah that he would form a party with "your beloved disciple" KN Rajanna (who was sacked from the Cabinet earlier this month). "We're not against SC/STs. We're only against traitors," he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah recalled Yatnal's statement that he did not need Muslim votes. "Yes, I have no regrets," Yatnal said. "That's why you'll never become the CM. You won't come to power," Siddaramaiah said. "In 2028, Congress will come to power." </p><p>The CM predicted that doom for JD(S). "The JD(S) won 59 seats when I was its president. You're now 18. Next, it'll be only 2-3. It's better to merge your party with BJP," he said. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said nothing lasts forever in politics. "Maybe (Siddaramaiah) fears his government will fall. We're waiting to see what'll happen after November," he said. Siddaramaiah replied: "I've no fear. We're 141 members." </p><p>When Siddaramaiah said BJP has never crossed the majority mark on its won, Ashoka said: "Write this down. We'll win 175 seats next." </p>