Threats to Priyank Kharge over seeking ban on RSS activities | Bengaluru police arrest man from Maharashtra

#Breaking | Sadashiv Nagar police under guidance of DCP Central Bengaluru, Hakay Akshay Machhindra, with Kalaburgi police detained Dhanappa in Latur, Maharashtra. Dhanappa, 40, is accused of issuing threats to @PriyankKharge after he sought ban on RSS activities. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/GqdHoVi3sy