Threats to Priyank Kharge over seeking ban on RSS activities | Bengaluru police arrest man from Maharashtra

<p>Bengaluru: A team of Sadashiv Nagar police from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi police have detained a man in Maharashtra accused of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/getting-threat-calls-abuses-for-questioning-rss-priyank-kharge-3764397">issuing threats to Congress minister Priyank Kharge</a>. </p><p>The detainee is identified as Dhanappa, 40, a sales executive in a private company. </p><p>"He was secured in Latur, Maharashtra, and will soon be brought to Bengaluru," a senior Bengaluru police officer told <em>DH</em>. "He is originally from Solapur and had fled to Latur. Technical leads helped narrow down his location."</p><p>Recently, Kharge had shared a video on X where a man on phone, now identified as Dhanappa, was hurling abuses at him. This happened after Kharge had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking a ban on activities of the Rashtriya Syamsevak Sanghi (RSS) in government schools, colleges and public institutions.</p>