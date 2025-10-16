Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Threats to Priyank Kharge over seeking ban on RSS activities | Bengaluru police arrest man from Maharashtra

The detainee is identified as Dhanappa, 40, a sales executive in a private company.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 09:49 IST
Karnataka NewsMaharashtraRSSBengaluru PolicePriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us