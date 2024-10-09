Three Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras open in Mangaluru postal division

<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru Postal division has opened three Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra at head post office in Pandeshwar, post offices in Hampankatte and Surathkal to help small exporters export their products.</p><p>“As it is in an initial stage, it is yet to pick up among the people. Using the centre, people can export their merchandise by enabling online documentation of shipments and hand holding. Already 12 parcels have been sent from Mangaluru division. Items like herbal products, machinery parts, cashew, magic items have been exported by the customers. People can book online and inform the department and we will only collect the parcel from them,” said Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division M Sudhakara Mallya to mediapersons during the press conference organised by the DK working Journalists Association.</p><p>Products can be exported to 228 countries via air parcel, speed post, ITPS, etc. It is expected to help in boosting exports from the region. Awareness is also being created among people on the facilities available at the postal department. "They can send home-made products, handicrafts through the Dak Niryat Kendras."</p><p>All the necessary details like IEC (Import Export Code), PAN, GSTIN, AD (Authorized Dealer code issued by the bank) code, etc. have to be filled up once in the profile while registering, he said.</p><p>Stating that the birth and death certificates through post offices in respect of births and deaths registered at Mangaluru City Corporation, Wenlock Hospital, Lady Goschen Hospital , town panchayats in the district has been receiving good response, Mallya said that an average of 500 birth/death certificates are delivered in a month. Further, around 5,000 of marks cards / convocation certificates of Mangalore University, Yenepoya University and KPT are delivered at the doorstep under Project Mangala of the department.</p><p>The Mangaluru postal division has opened 29,618 Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme accounts till September and the division is the first in Karnataka Circle. Under Sukanya Samrudhi Scheme, 50,787 accounts have been opened in the division. Mallya said that Aadhaar services are being provided through 41 post offices in Mangaluru division. Through Anche Jana Sampraka Abhiyan, Aadhaar camps are held at various villages/ towns.</p><p><strong>CAA District level committee</strong></p><p>Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division M Sudhakara Mallya said that district-level committees under Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 is chaired by the Senior Superintendent of post offices and two applications seeking Indian citizenship have been scrutinised through the committee in the district since April.</p><p>The scrutinised applications (Pakistan) were sent to a state-level committee which too has cleared it. This committee's role is pivotal as it will verify the documents submitted by the applicant who are migrants belonging to six religious minorities—Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain,Buddhist, and Christian from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The committee also includes representatives from intelligence, railways.</p>