<p>Bidar: Three people died on Wednesday morning after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a vehicle operating for a courier service in this district, police said.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Rachappa (57), Naveen (30) and Nagaraj (38), all residents of Narayankhed taluk in Sangareddy district of Telangana, they said.</p><p>The accident occurred around 7.30 am near Neelamandi Tanda in Bhalki taluk, when the group was returning after offering prayers at the Sri Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district, police said.</p><p>Preliminary investigations suggested that the accident occurred when the car, carrying five occupants, was taking a turn towards the Bidar-Kalaburagi highway via Humnabad, and collided head-on with a four-wheeler operating for the courier service, a senior police officer said.</p><p>The three men died on the spot, while two other occupants in the car and the Bolero driver sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bidar, he said. An investigation is underway, police added.</p>