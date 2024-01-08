Three electrocuted to death while erecting flex to celebrate actor Yash's birthday

Gadag: Three youths were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live electric wire while erecting a huge flex to celebrate the birthday of actor Yash.
Three others have also sustained injuries in the incident. They are now recovering at the hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Hanumant Harijan, Murali Naduvinamani and Naveen Gajji, all residents of Sarangi village in Laxmeshwar taluk.
According to the police the three along with other members of the actor's fan club were erecting a large cutout of Yash on Sunday night when the poster came in contact with a electric wire.
Two of them died on the spot while Naveen breathed his last at the taluk hospital.
Laxmeshwar police officials have registered a complaint. MLA Dr Chandru Lamani visited the spot and met the parents of the deceased youths.