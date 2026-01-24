<p>Kolkata: A speeding luxury car rammed into a guardrail in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a>'s Red Road area on Saturday morning, when rehearsals for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a> parade were underway, triggering security concerns, police said.</p><p>The car was approaching the Red Road at a high speed, and when officers signalled it to stop, the driver attempted to flee and rammed into the guard rail, they said.</p>.Soldiers march with wet uniforms, boots as Republic Day rehearsal held amid rain in Delhi.<p>Though no one was injured in the crash, it brought back memories of the accident that happened in 2016, in which a speeding high-end car broke through barricades in the same area when Republic Day rehearsals were underway and killed Air Force corporal Abhimanyu Gaud.</p><p>Police said they have seized the vehicle and detained the driver.</p><p>"We are interrogating the driver to ascertain why he entered a restricted zone and attempted to flee when signalled to stop," an officer of the Maidan police station said.</p><p>"The seized car did not have a valid insurance and pollution under control (PUC) certificate," he said.</p>