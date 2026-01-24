<p>Mysuru: With just a month away for the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan Survey-2025-26, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has stepped up measures, in order to retain the 'Clean City' tag of Mysuru and also to enhance its rating from five star to seven star.</p><p>The MCC has taken up a campaign to create a buzz on a larger scale, compared to previous years, from January 7. It has intensified citizen centric-activities to create awareness, to maintain cleanliness; and also to engage citizens and to enhance their participation via apps like 'Vote For My City', to achieve the mission. </p><p>MCC officials have already held a meeting of the stakeholders of the Central and State government organisations; hosted training for Pourakarmikas; and held internship for college students. They have already held a cleanliness drive and drawing competition at Kukkarahalli Lake; and taken up an awareness drive during 'Fit Mysuru'-Walkathon. They have held poster making and waste to artefact competition on Town Hall premises; and behavior changing activities among school student. </p><p>They have planned a Swacch Mysuru quiz, debate for students, a marathon, and cyclothon. They also plan to celebrate 'Rashtriya Swachhata' divas in association with officials of the Judiciary; to take up 'Safai Apanao Bimari Bhagao' - 'cleanliness for health' - awareness drive; and activities during the Republic Day parade at Bannimantap Grounds, according to Swacch Bharath Mission nodal officer AEE K S Mruthyunjaya. </p><p>Swachh Sarvekshan is the urban sanitation survey, taken up by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, with the theme of 'Swacchata Ki Nayi Pehel - Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath' (new initiative for cleanliness - raise your hands, clean together) to transform India's urban landscape into cleaner, and more sustainable spaces. It has already released a tool kit and a field survey is expected to be held from mid-February to March. </p>.Karnataka Assembly special session: AHINDA convention in Mysuru postponed.<p><strong>Projects</strong></p><p>The survey focuses on aspects like visible cleanliness, waste segregation, and remediation of dumpsites. With completion of various advanced projects, the MCC is hopeful of achieving its mission. They have also taken several measures to generate 'waste to resource'-like generation of compost and compressed biogas out of wet waste; paver blocks with interts. </p><p>Mysuru city generates about 600 tonne of waste per day (tpd) including 302 tpd wet waste. Biomining and Bioremediation' project taken up on 22.4 acres dump site at Sewage Farm, in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru in March 2024, to clear over 6,00,948 tonne of legacy waste or solid waste dumped for more than 10 years with a project period of 22 months, has cleared about 4 lakh tonne. It is expected to clear the rest soon.</p><p>The remodelling of the 28-year-old centralised solid waste management plant at Vidyaranyapuram, on 15 acres, to process 200 tpd is completed; and its MRF (Material Recovery Facility) to process 104 tpd of SW will function soon. New SWM plants at Kesre, with capacity to process 200 tpd is processing 50 tpd; and Rayanakere is processing its full capacity of 150 tpd. Seven zero waste plants - one at each zone handling 5 tpd dry waste each, according to Mruthyunjaya.</p><p><strong>Mission</strong></p><p>Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, and Swachh Survekshan has been taken up since then. Mysuru City was the cleanest city among the cities with a population between 3 to 10 lakh in Swachh Super League 2024-25. Mysuru bagged the cleanest city award in 2016; stood second among cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population in 2023; stood 8th in 2025 and 23rd in 2024 among cities with a population of 'one lakh and above'.</p>