<p>Haveri: Three people were killed after being gored by bulls in three incidents during the traditional ‘Kobbari Hori Habba' (bull taming) and bull processions organised in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haveri">Haveri district</a> on Wednesday as part of the ‘Hatti Habba’ (Deepavali).</p><p>The police identified the deceased as Chandrashekhar Kodihalli (70) of Daneshwarinagar in Haveri, Ghanisab Bankapur (75) of Devihosur village in Haveri taluk, and Bharath Hingameri (24) of Tilavalli in Hanagal taluk.</p><p>According to sources, Chandrashekhar, a retired Hescom employee, was walking along the Old P B Road in Haveri when a bull participating in the competition near Veerabhadreshwar Temple ran onto the road and gored him, causing fatal injuries. Local people shifted him to the Haveri District Hospital, where he died. The incident was reported in the Haveri Town police station limits.</p>.Spectator gored to death at bull-taming event in Karnataka's Mundgod.<p>In an incident at Devihosur village in Haveri Rural police station limits, a bull taking part in a procession panicked and attacked Ghanisab, who was sitting on a raised platform near a house in the village. The bull’s horn pierced his neck and chest. He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Haveri hospital.</p>.Deaths during Hori bull races raise safety concerns.<p>The third fatality occurred at Tilavalli village in Adur police station limits, where a bull-taming contest was underway. Bharath, who was watching the event, was gored in the chest, and he fell to the ground, sustaining a severe head injury. He was taken to the Haveri District Hospital, where he was declared dead.</p><p>Haveri Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi said two persons were killed in two incidents related to bull-taming events, and another was killed during a procession. The police said the organisers had not taken permission to hold the bull-taming event and they were investigating into it. </p>