<p>Kalaburagi: Three more organisations have submitted applications to the district administration seeking permission to organise a procession and protests in Chittapur on November 2.</p>.<p>With this, a total of six organisations have sought permission, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) which has already been permitted to hold a route march by the high court on that day. </p>.Dalit Panthers, Bhim Army seek nod for rallies in Chittapur.<p>Gonda-Kuruba ST Horata Samiti submitted a memorandum on Wednesday, while Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, Indian Christian Welfare Association have sought permission on Thursday. </p>.<p>“It has been 11 years since the state government submitted a plea to the Centre to include the Kuruba community, a synonym for Gonda, in the ST category. Therefore, we are planning to hold a protest march in Chittapur to condemn the delay part of the Centre to accord the ST tag”, Samiti leaders stated. </p>.<p>The district unit of the Indian Christian Welfare Association has approached the administration, requesting permission to hold a Prayer Walk on November 2 for peace and coexistence.</p>.<p>The farmer organisation sought permission to organise a procession, accusing the Centre of meting out injustice to Karnataka in the distribution of compensation to the farmers affected by rainfall and flood. The RSS, Bhima Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther have already submitted pleas to hold processions in Chittapur on November 2.</p>