'Best time to send message': SC declines to consider bail plea of man accused of promoting ISIS ideology

Dealing with the matter a day after the Delhi blast, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, 'It is the best morning to send a message.'
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 15:09 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 15:09 IST
