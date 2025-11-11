LIVE Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Polls LIVE | Who’s winning Bihar? Full seat projections and trends here

Bihar voted in two phases, first on November 6 and today, with results to be out on November 14. Brisk polling is underway across 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar, where 60.40 per cent of 3.7 crore voters exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. All eyes will turn to the exit polls which will start to come out after the voting ends at 5 pm. Axis MyIndia, CVoter, and Today's Chanakya are among the agencies that are conducting exit polls, which will begin coming in around 6:30 pm today. Watch this space for more updates as we bring you latest on Bihar exit polls!