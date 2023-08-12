Three of family electrocuted to death at construction site in Karnataka's Belagavi

Three people of the same family working as watchmen at a construction site at Shahu Nagar here were electrocuted to death on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Irappa Gangappa Rathod (50), his wife Shantavva Irappa Rathod (45) and their granddaughter Annapurna Honappa Lamani (8).

The family hailed from Arabanchi tanda in Ramdurg taluk.

Its feared that Annapurna came in contact with live electricity coil used for water heating and was electrocuted. Irappa and Shantavva who came to her aid too were electrocuted too.

Their cries for help resulted in huge crowds at the spot.