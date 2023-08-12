Three of family electrocuted to death at construction site in Karnataka's Belagavi

Three people of the same family working as watchmen at a construction site at Shahu Nagar here were electrocuted to death on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Irappa Gangappa Rathod (50), his wife Shantavva Irappa Rathod (45) and their granddaughter Annapurna Honappa Lamani (8).
The family hailed from Arabanchi tanda in Ramdurg taluk.
Its feared that Annapurna came in contact with live electricity coil used for water heating and was electrocuted. Irappa and Shantavva who came to her aid too were electrocuted too.
Their cries for help resulted in huge crowds at the spot.
Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the spot and consoled the family members. She said family members were in state of shock due to the incident and have not made any demands from the government.
It's an unfortunate incident, she said, adding she would herself urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give compensation to the family on humanitarian grounds.
She said the incident appeared to have happened due to improper earthing connections for the wiring in the under construction building, but investigations would make the facts clear.
"HESCOM cannot be blamed for this incident. We also want the construction site owners to come to the aid of the family."
The matter is under investigation.