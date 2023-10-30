Three of Sira family die as car plunges into lake

Three members of a family from Veerapur village in the taluk were killed after a car they were travelling in plunged into Ramalingapur lake on Sunday.
Deceased are: Doddanna (75), his wife Sannamma (70) and their daughter Yamuna (32). Yamuna’s husband Praveen managed to swim to safety.
The victims were heading towards Dharmasthala after visiting Mannamma Devi temple at Sakshihalli. Yamuna, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle as it veered off the lake bund and fell into the water body.
Superintendent of Police K V Ashok and additional SP V Mariyappa visited the spot. The Sira Town police have registered a case.