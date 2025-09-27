Three suspended for skipping survey

<p>Davangere/ DHNS: Three government employees including two teachers have been suspended for skipping the ongoing socio-educational survey by Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharswamy. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday. </p><p>Manjunath D K, assistant teacher, Government Lower Primary School, Jamapur, Davangere North Zone, Basavarajappa H, Physical Education teacher, Government High School Naganur, Davangere South Zone and Durgappa K R, Hostel Supervisor, Backward Classes Post-Matric Boys’ Hostel, Mayakonda, Davangere Taluk are the suspended.</p><p>They were instructed to carry out the survey from September 22. But they skipped the work without giving any valid reason, it is said. An order has been issued against them under Rule 10 (1) (d) of the Karnataka Government Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rule, 1957. The departmental inquiry initiated against them is pending.</p>