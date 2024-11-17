Three Mysuru women drown in resort swimming pool in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Three women drowned in a swimming pool of a resort situated in Mangaluru's Ullal Police Station limits on Sunday.</p><p>City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the incident took place at 10:05 am at the Vazco Resort (VAZCO) which is situated at Battappadi Cross Road, Peribail in Someshwara village.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Keerthana N (21), from Devaraj Mohalla, Hebbal Second Stage, Vijayanagar in Mysuru, Nishitha M D (21), from 4th Cross, Kuribarahalli in Mysuru and Parvathi S (20), from Ramanuja Road, K R Mohalla, Mysuru.</p><p>The mishap occurred when they were playing in the swimming pool on Sunday morning. They had reached the resort on November 16 and stayed there overnight. </p><p>The resort is owned by Manohar and a case is yet to be formally registered.</p>