Three Mysuru women drown in resort swimming pool in Mangaluru

The mishap occurred when they were playing in the swimming pool on Sunday morning. They had reached the resort on November 16 and stayed there overnight.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 07:52 IST
