Three youths run over by lorry after bikes collide in Karnataka

Three teenage boys of a family were run over by a lorry after their bike collided with another bike on Arahatolalu-Maarshettihalli road near Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk late on Saturday night.
The deceased are Shahsank (17), Yeshwant (17) and Vikas (18), all natives of Jambharghatte and only children of their parents.
The other biker, identified as Gagan, has sustained grievous injuries in the accident. He has been rushed to McGann hospital in Shivamogga.
Shashank and Yeshwant were I PU students of Siddeshwara College in Holehonnur while Vikas was a II PU student at government PU college at Kallihal.
The victims, riding treble, were returning home from Kodihalli after taking part in the Ganesh idol immersion procession. While overtaking a wooden log-laden lorry, they rammed another bike coming in the opposite direction and fell down. The lorry ran them over, killing all three on the spot.
The Holehonnur police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the lorry driver.