Thundershowers bring relief from sizzling heat in North Karnataka districts

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, affected normal life in Hubballi-Dharwad cities. The skies opened up at 3.30 pm and it continued to pour till 8 pm intermittently. The sharp showers flooded the roads of twin cities hitting the traffic badly. Tree fall incidents were reported in more than 30 places across Hubballi.

The stormwater drain at Sobaradmath Oni breached as rainwater filled with sewage flooded the area. Many low-lying areas, including Chandranath Nagar, Panchavati Colony, Divate Galli, Kumbar Oni, areas around Moorusaavir Mutt, were flooded, with rainwater gushing into houses.