Thundershowers bring relief from sizzling heat in North Karnataka districts

After days of sizzling heat, people of north Karnataka districts and parts of south interior Karnataka heaved a sigh of relief as pre-monsoon showers brought down mercury in the region on Saturday evening.
Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, affected normal life in Hubballi-Dharwad cities. The skies opened up at 3.30 pm and it continued to pour till 8 pm intermittently. The sharp showers flooded the roads of twin cities hitting the traffic badly. Tree fall incidents were reported in more than 30 places across Hubballi.
The stormwater drain at Sobaradmath Oni breached as rainwater filled with sewage flooded the area. Many low-lying areas, including Chandranath Nagar, Panchavati Colony, Divate Galli, Kumbar Oni, areas around Moorusaavir Mutt, were flooded, with rainwater gushing into houses.
Wooden blocks stored for indoor stadium works near district central library in Dharwad collapsed on a bus parked on the roadside. The thunderstorm that lashed the city for 30 minutes brought down trees in several areas.
The evening showers poured misery on several low-lying areas in Belagavi. Sewage water flooded roads and shops at Pangula Galli, Bhovi Galli, Naragundkar Bhave Chowk, Fort Road. Parts of Haveri and Gadag districts also witnessed sharp showers.
Koppal and Raichur districts recorded sharp showers late Saturday evening. Kanakarayappa Katapur (28) was killed in lightning strike at Hiremukarthihaal in Kushtagi taluk. The showers brought down temperatures by a few notches in the districts which were sizzling with max temperature of 42-43 degrees Celsius.
A brief spell of heavy rain and gusty winds plunged many parts of Hosapete city into darkness as power lines snapped. Parts of Vijayanagar district, including Hagaribommanahalli, saw a good spell of rain.
Many parts of old Mysuru region, including Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts have been witnessing heavy rain intermittently since Friday night. Acres of banana, coconut, ragi and turmeric crops have been damaged in Chamarajanagar district.
Kodagu district continued to receive pre-monsoon showers. The damp underfoot conditions ensured the Kodagu Premier League T20 matches were called off for the third day on the trot. Tumakuru and Bengaluru Urban districts have also been experiencing sharp showers since Friday night.