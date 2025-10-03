Tickets sold at rates 5-6 times above govt cap for Kantara Chapter 1

<p>Hubballi: At multiplexes and single screens across the state, tickets for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 are being sold at five to six times more than the government’s recommended price of Rs 200 per ticket. The government had recently issued a notification in this regard.</p>.<p>The issue of capping ticket prices is currently pending before a two-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, the minimum ticket price in many single-screen theatres was around Rs 350, while in multiplexes, minimum was Rs 450 and maximum Rs 1,200, including taxes.</p>.<p>The Rishab Shetty-starrer has also witnessed high demand in tier II cities.</p>.Movie ticket price: Karnataka High Court division bench directs for refund mechanism.<p>Ticket prices in multiplexes in Hubballi, Mysuru, and Mangaluru range between Rs 350 and Rs 650.</p>.<p>Several online ticket booking platforms indicate that the prices are expected to remain high until the weekend.</p>.<p>“We are receiving an overwhelming response,” said Chaluve Gowda, spokesperson for Hombale Films, under whose banner the movie is made. He said they have no control over ticket pricing, as it is the exhibitors who decide prices based on demand.</p>.<p>Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president M Narasimhulu told <em>DH</em> that such high pricing of tickets was detrimental to the Kannada film industry as it would deter large numbers of people from visiting theatres.</p>