Tourists throng heritage city Mysuru during ten days of Dasara

<p>Mysuru: Even as a sea of people flew to heritage city Mysuru to watch Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on Saturday, during all ten days of Dasara, tourists have thronged Mysuru in large numbers. As many as 1,79,100 visitors have visited Mysuru Zoo during these ten days with highest of 36467 visitors on Vijayadashami. Mysuru Palace had 112070 visitors including 676 foreigners from October 3 to October 10.</p><p>Meanwhile Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy told <em>DH</em> that the City had more than the expected number of visitors for the Jamboo Savari procession. Over 70000 people watched Dasara procession infront of the Palace; and over 5 lakh people witnessed the procession on the Jamboo Savari procession route, he said. </p>.<p><strong>Mysuru Zoo</strong></p><p>On October 3, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological garden or Zoo had 11525 visitors; on October 4 it had 11172 visitors; on October 5 it had 17810 visitors; on October 6 it had 26238 visitors; On October 7 it had 14877 visitors; On October 8 it had 10044 visitors. Zoo had 14588 visitors on October 9; it had 12997 visitors on October 10; it had 23382 visitors on October 11, according to Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo D Mahesh Kumar. </p><p>In the past two years, during ten days of Dasara Mysuru Zoo had 183002 including 26370 visitors on Vijayadashami in 2023; there were 169993 including 38751 visitors on Vijayadashami in 2022. </p>.People brave rains to watch grand Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari.<p><strong>Palace</strong></p><p>On October 3, Mysuru Palace had 7129 visitors; on October 4 it had 12247 visitors; on October 5 it had 18307 visitors; on October 6 it had 21578 visitors; on October 7, it had 13931 visitors; on October 8 it had 12067 visitors. Palace had 13568 visitors on October 9; it had 13243 visitors on October 10, according to Mysore Palace Board sources. In view of the rituals and pujas by the erstwhile royal family, Palace was closed on October 3, from 10 am to 2 pm; full day on October 11 on Ayudha Puja and on October 12 on Vijayadashami.</p><p>Also in the past two years, during eight days of Dasara, Mysore Palace received 1,21,612 people, including 756 foreigners in 2023. Palace received 67,147 tourists including 260 foreigners in 2022.</p>.<p><strong>Business</strong></p><p>Hotels and commercial establishments who depend on tourism had good business during these ten days.</p><p>According to Mysore Hotel Owners' Association President, C Narayangowda, in September before Dasara the occupancy of hotel rooms in Mysuru was 30 to 50 per cent during weekdays and 80 per cent during weekends. After Dasara began, the occupancy was 90 per cent from October 3 to 6; it was 65 per cent on October 7,8 and 9. On October 10, the occupancy was 100 per cent in hotels within the city and 95 per cent in city outskirts. It was 100 per cent full on October 11 and 12. As many as 65 per cent of them were domestic tourists from our own State, 30 per cent were from other States, 1 per cent were foreigners, he said. </p><p>He added, "If the Government forms the Dasara Authority, the events can be planned well in advance and we can pull more tourists," Narayangowda said. </p><p>N P Viju, a tourist said, "Even as large number of passes were issued than the number of seats arranged, even though I had gold pass, I had difficulty in entering Palace premises to watch the procession on Saturday. Many police and NCC cadets on duty were seen clicking photographs and selfies infront of the Palace, blocking the view of people. With roads blocked at many places and traffic jams everywhere I reached Bannimantap ground late and I could not enter the venue to see the torch light parade, as it was already full. Many police on duty did not help, despite request. Even by 11.30pm, the roads within the city saw huge traffic jams. Yes, more people arrived than expected, there was pressure, but they should have managed traffic better by clearing one ways and road blocks atleast by night. Though higher officials had planned well and deployed more cops, the behavior of police at ground level could have been more people friendly and gentle," he said. </p>