Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tourists throng heritage city Mysuru during ten days of Dasara

Over 70,000 people watched Dasara procession infront of the Palace; and over 5 lakh people witnessed the procession on the Jamboo Savari procession route.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 18:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 18:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us