<p>Bengaluru: The producers of the latest Sandalwood film '45' recently launched its trailer at a grand function held at the Kempegowda ground near Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in the city.</p>.<p>The trailer was simultaneously released in Hubballi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi (all virtually). Actor Shivarajkumar's appearance in a woman's get-up was the highlight at the event. Actor-director Upendra lauded his effort in the role. </p>.<p>On his role as a woman, Shivarajkumar said, "After 'Annavra Makkalu', I've appeared as a woman in this film. It has good quality graphics to give it that flair and flavour".</p>.<p>Upendra said producers who encourage use of high-quality graphics in filmmaking are needed. It enhances final product, he added.</p>.<p>Actor-director Raj B Shetty said, "I grew up watching Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) and Upendra on screen. Now, I have shared screen with them. We always speak about our films not reaching other states. Hope this film breaks that". '45' hits the screens on December 25. </p>