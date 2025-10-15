Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Transgender survey: Karnataka High Court restrains use of ‘strip-and-search’ method

A division bench passed the interim order in response to a PIL petition filed by the Anita Humanitarian Foundation.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 13:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Courtsurveycourt order

Follow us on :

Follow Us