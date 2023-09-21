Trauma Care Centre of MMC&RI starts functioning, receives good response

After Princess Krishnajammanni Super Specialty Hospital (PK SSH), even Trauma Care Center (TCC) of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MCC&RI) has started functioning in a full-fledged manner, on the 80 acre premises of PK Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital (PKTB and CD) on KRS Road in Mysuru.
It is receiving good response. This has reduced the burden of emergency and accident cases on KR Hospital. It is also saving the cost burden, by reducing dependence of people on private hospitals.
At TCC, there are 150 oxygenated beds, 20-bed ICU, including 12 ventilators. It has experts in Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Plastic surgery, General surgery and General medicine. It has four Modular Operation Theatres. Works on another Modular OT is underway. It also has X-Ray, Ultrasound scan facilities. It would get a CT Scan facility soon, according to Director and Dean of MMC and RI Dr K R Dakshayini.
Ever since the OPD (Out Patient Department) of the Trauma Care Center started functioning, a fortnight ago, on September 4, the hospital has handled 1,682 new out-patients, 93 in-patients (admissions), till September 19. The doctors have conducted 76 surgeries at the Orthopedic OPD, Dr Dakshayini added.
PKSSH was inaugurated in 2020, while the Trauma Care Centre was inaugurated in 2018. Both were used during the Covid pandemic.
The Super Specialty hospital started functioning phase wise from February 6. At SSH, there are 250 oxygenated beds and 33-bed ICU, including 18 ventilators. SSH was using OT facility and in-patient facility at TCC, partially from March this year.
In SSH, there are Neurology, Neuro surgery, Plastic surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Radiation oncology, Surgical Gastroenterology and Medical Gastroenterology departments. So far, SSH has handled 18,806 out-patients and 2,107 in-patients. So far, the doctors have performed 1,347 surgeries, including 154 Neurosurgeries, 535 surgeries related to Urology, 450 Plastic surgeries, 102 surgeries related to GastroEnterology, 106 surgeries related to Surgical Oncology.
Now, the Trauma Care Centre and PK Super Specialty hospitals have started functioning as separate hospitals, from September 4, 2023.